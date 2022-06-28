Some time has passed and our church has made some great strides in making our new pastor, Reverend Peggy Ludlow, feel welcome in her new community. It has not been without struggle.

Vernon has been my home for over three decades and I have always been proud to be involved in the community as a volunteer and local business person. To describe what I am feeling as disappointed in recent events involving my church, Holy Counselor Lutheran Church and the Vernon Clergy, would be an understatement. A previous pastor was an organizer and charter member of the Vernon Clergy. At its inception, the goal of the group was to provide outreach and support to our community with representation from all the local clergy. Our church has been a generous donor to this organization over the years.

The respect and pride I had in being part of a group that was so selflessly supportive of local people was quickly dashed when I received a phone call from our church secretary to let me know (as president of the Council at the time) that the Vernon Clergy was unwilling to welcome our new pastor based solely on her sexual orientation and “living situation.” The shock I felt at this news made me physically ill.

I begin with the unprofessional and uncaring way in which this news was imparted – spoken via phone to our church secretary, with no attempt to contact our church lay leaders. When I gave the news to Pastor Peggy, she received it with grace and a desire to understand how this decision was made and why. Her reaction was that of a Christian, filled with hope and expectation.

Her effort to contact the leadership of the Vernon Clergy through the main contact, Pastor Nick Fontana, was at first ignored. When a call was finally picked up, her attempt to understand the decision process was met with a response that clearly indicated that he was unwilling to hear her or provide an explanation on behalf of the organization, which is the very least that she was owed. She was subsequently cut off and left wondering what type of people would treat their new colleague in this way?

I hope and pray that the congregations of these local clergy ask for an explanation for this behavior from their leadership. I also encourage anyone with positive and supportive comments to join us in response to intolerance and exclusion from some of our community organizers.

I stand with our Pastor and continue to love my Vernon community. I ask that we all do the same and continue in whatever way is yours to be kind and supportive to everyone you encounter. You never know what they are going through.

Margaret Kranz, Past-President

Holy Counselor Lutheran Church Council

Vernon