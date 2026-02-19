Vernon financial exposure

Recent disclosures from the VMUA meeting reveal a staggering lack of oversight regarding new developments in Vernon. It was reported that 55 Certificates of Occupancy (COs) were issued for the new 55+ building despite roughly $290,000 in unpaid fees owed to SCUMA and the Town.

How was this allowed to happen? Standard procedure dictates that COs are withheld until fees are settled. Yet, these approvals were bypassed, leading Councilman Carl Contino to formally request an investigation. While Mayor Rossi has failed to provide a clear explanation, the developer—the O’Neill Group—is already citing “hardship” and requesting a five-year payment plan due to low occupancy.

This is a massive red flag for taxpayers. Since our ratable payments are tied directly to rental income, the financial instability of this first building casts a dark shadow over the upcoming Omega apartment complex.

Vernon cannot afford to be a safety net for developers who fail to meet their obligations. We need accountability now—not a five-year wait for funds that should have been paid before the keys were handed over.Sincerely,

Peg Distasi

Vernon

Former Councilperson