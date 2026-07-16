Vernon needs civility

Over the past few weeks, it has felt like the volume has been turned up to an uncomfortable level in our town. We are seeing disagreements turn into divisions, and a sense of friction that doesn’t reflect who we truly are.

It is easy to let the loudest voices dictate how we feel about our neighbors. But the true character of Vernon isn’t found in arguments or disruptions. It is found in the quiet, steady ways we support one another every day — in our schools, our local businesses and our neighborhoods.

We don’t all have to agree on every issue to treat each other with respect. Our strength has never come from thinking exactly alike; it comes from our willingness to look out for one another despite our differences.

While a mayor is often an elected official setting policy and providing a vision, a town manager is typically hired for their expertise in public administration, budgeting and day-to-day operations. This can bring continuity and non-partisan professional management focused on efficiency and long-term planning, ensuring services run smoothly regardless of political leadership.

Let’s take a deep breath, lower the temperature, and remember that we all share the same goal: a safe, welcoming, and thriving town for our families. I am a member of the Vernon Taxpayer’s Association who is presently garnering signatures for a change of government. I want to thank all of you in advance for signing this petition and for choosing kindness, patience and community first. Let your voice be heard and help shape the future of our community.

Christa Gerry

Vernon