Vernon residents have chance to shape township’s future

We have an incredible opportunity right now in Vernon to shape the future of our town, and it starts with using our First Amendment right to have our voices heard. While it’s easy to feel disconnected or busy, getting involved is the most powerful way we can address the issues that affect our everyday lives from taxes to local governance.

The first three words in the Constitution are “We the People.” Those in authority are given their privileges by the people.

No single political party has a monopoly on the truth or all solutions. We all need to see the human being on the other side of the political aisle, rather than an enemy, which is essential for a healthy democracy.

We owe a massive debt of gratitude to the dedicated neighbors who step up year after year as unpaid volunteers. Despite facing immense challenges, their love for Vernon keeps them moving forward and their perseverance is admirable. They are doing the heavy lifting to ensure every resident has a voice.

This petition to change our form of government in Vernon isn’t about political parties, and it isn’t about specific individuals. It is entirely about you - the Vernon taxpayer – and your right to vote on the issues that matter to your family. We are on track to bring this to the ballot this November, and we want everyone to be a part of it.

Let’s stand together, take pride in our community, and create a positive impact. Please join us, show your support, and sign the petition today.

Christa Gerry

Vernon