Voters should decide on Vernon government

As Vernon considers returning to a Council-Manager form of government with nonpartisan elections, residents should reflect on how we arrived here and whether the current system remains the best fit.

The issue is not whether one form of government is inherently better, but whether Vernon is better served by a single elected mayor or a professional manager accountable to the entire council. Reasonable people can disagree, which is why voters should decide.

In 2010, former Councilmen Mike Furrey, Gary Grey, and I opposed the switch to a Strong Mayor system. Voters chose otherwise, and we respected that decision. After more than a decade under the current structure, residents deserve the opportunity to reassess it.

The debate also raises questions about partisan politics in local government. Party organizations can influence municipal races through endorsements, fundraising, and campaign support. Recent Election Law Enforcement Commission penalties involving Mayor Anthony Rossi and the Sussex County Republican Committee chairman have intensified concerns about that influence.

Some longtime Republicans question the committee’s continued support of Rossi despite his blunders involving Legends, 30-year PILOT agreements, 13% tax increase over the last two years, connection-fee issues, and campaign finance violations.

Nonpartisan elections would place greater emphasis on qualifications, experience, judgment, and vision. Ultimately, this debate is about what form of government and election system will best serve Vernon. Those decisions belong to the voters.

Harry Shortway

Vernon Township