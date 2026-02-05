Seniors on park benches feed pigeons in the summer,

From homes they watch woodpeckers gouge suet in the winter.

Nature’s awesome wonders these myriad creatures that fly,

Our winter’s tri-state woodpeckers let’s identify.

First to appear the Downy woodpecker,

A black and white sparrow-sized suet checker.

Then brother Hairy nudges him aside,

Robin-sized bigger he then nervously presides.

The Red-Bellied woodpecker is next in line,

With red crown and nape this “zebraback” is divine.

Now the majestic red-crested Pileated commands,

Black and white crow-sized he the suet disbands.

Lurking high above a Sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawk,

With sharp talons and beaks their next meal they stalk.

George Kibildis

Sparta