ABOUT

Female, 7 Weeks old, DSH, Brown Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

52 was names after the mile marker she was found by after a motorist witnessed her being hit by a car. She has already used one of her nine lives at a very young age. 52 likes to be pet and purrs. She would love to have another feline friend to play and snuggle with.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spay and vaccines are included in adoption fee

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT 52

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED