ABOUT
Female, 7 Weeks old, DSH, Brown Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
52 was names after the mile marker she was found by after a motorist witnessed her being hit by a car. She has already used one of her nine lives at a very young age. 52 likes to be pet and purrs. She would love to have another feline friend to play and snuggle with.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spay and vaccines are included in adoption fee
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT 52
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED