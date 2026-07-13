Meet Bibi & Bombolotto

ABOUT
Male, 8 Years old, DSH, Orange & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Bibi & Bombolotto came into our shelter after their own sadly passed away. They are both approximately 8-year-old neutered males and are up to date on vaccines. Bombolotto is a social butterfly that loves to chat about his day. Bibi is reserved but sweet once he feels settled. These brothers will need to be adopted together since they have lived their whole lives together.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered & Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT BIBI & BOMBOLOTTO
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED