Meet Bibi & Bombolotto

ABOUT

Male, 8 Years old, DSH, Orange & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Bibi & Bombolotto came into our shelter after their own sadly passed away. They are both approximately 8-year-old neutered males and are up to date on vaccines. Bombolotto is a social butterfly that loves to chat about his day. Bibi is reserved but sweet once he feels settled. These brothers will need to be adopted together since they have lived their whole lives together.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered & Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT BIBI & BOMBOLOTTO

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED