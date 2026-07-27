Meet Bilo, Bruno, Borat

ABOUT
Female, 8 weeks old, DSH, Black & White
Males, 8 weeks old, DSH, Tabby’s
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Bilo (f), Borat (m), and Bruno (m) are 8 weeks old. Bilo is the black & white female. Borat & Bruno are the brown tabby males. Their adoption fee covers their neuter/spay, rabies and first distemper vaccines. They came in very spicy, but with work they have come around.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spay/Neuter & age appropriate vaccines included with adoption fee
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT BILO, BRUNO, BORAT
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED