Meet Bilo, Bruno, Borat

ABOUT

Female, 8 weeks old, DSH, Black & White

Males, 8 weeks old, DSH, Tabby’s

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Bilo (f), Borat (m), and Bruno (m) are 8 weeks old. Bilo is the black & white female. Borat & Bruno are the brown tabby males. Their adoption fee covers their neuter/spay, rabies and first distemper vaccines. They came in very spicy, but with work they have come around.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spay/Neuter & age appropriate vaccines included with adoption fee

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT BILO, BRUNO, BORAT

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED