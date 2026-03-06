Meet Bobbie

ABOUT

Female, Approximately 10 Months-Old, DSH Black/White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Bobbie is approximately 10 months old. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccines. Bobbie is a little shy at first but when she is given the time, she warms up to you. She likes to lay in the window and watch the birds.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT BOBBIE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.