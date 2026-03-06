Meet Bobbie

ABOUT
Female, Approximately 10 Months-Old, DSH Black/White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Bobbie is approximately 10 months old. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccines. Bobbie is a little shy at first but when she is given the time, she warms up to you. She likes to lay in the window and watch the birds.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT BOBBIE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.