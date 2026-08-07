Meet Borat

ABOUT

Male, 9 weeks old, DSH, Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Borat is an approximately 9-week old boy. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines. Borat would love to find a home since his siblings were adopted. He plays with the other kittens here in the office.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT BORAT

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED