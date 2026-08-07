Meet Borat

ABOUT
Male, 9 weeks old, DSH, Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Borat is an approximately 9-week old boy. He is neutered and up to date on vaccines. Borat would love to find a home since his siblings were adopted. He plays with the other kittens here in the office.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered, up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT BORAT
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED