Meet Brigitte

ABOUT

Female, 5 Years Old, DSH, Black & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Brigitte is approximately 5-year-old female. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines. Brigitte is sweet and likes to be pet. She also loves to lounge on a cat bed in front of the window watching the birds and sunning herself.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats, Mellow Dogs

ADOPT BRIGITTE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED