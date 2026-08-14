Meet Brigitte

ABOUT
Female, 5 Years Old, DSH, Black & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Brigitte is approximately 5-year-old female. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines. Brigitte is sweet and likes to be pet. She also loves to lounge on a cat bed in front of the window watching the birds and sunning herself.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats, Mellow Dogs
ADOPT BRIGITTE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED