Meet Brigitte

ABOUT

Female, 5 Years, DSH, Black & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Brigitte is an approximately 5-year-old female. She is spayed and up to date on age appropriate vaccines. Brigitte is sweet and loves to be pet.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, UTD on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Mellow dogs

ADOPT BRIGITTE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.