Meet Brigitte

ABOUT
Female, 5 Years, DSH, Black & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Brigitte is an approximately 5-year-old female. She is spayed and up to date on age appropriate vaccines. Brigitte is sweet and loves to be pet.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, UTD on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Mellow dogs
ADOPT BRIGITTE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.