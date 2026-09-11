ABOUT

Male, 2 Years Old, DSH, Grey & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Earl is a super sweet approximately 2-year-old young man. He loves to be pet and he will snuggle up on your lap. Earl even loves to steal your chair for a quick nap. He gets along with other cats and mellow dogs.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered, his vaccines are included in the adoption fee

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats, Mellow Dogs

ADOPT EARL

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED