ABOUT
Male, 2 Years Old, DSH, Grey & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Earl is a super sweet approximately 2-year-old young man. He loves to be pet and he will snuggle up on your lap. Earl even loves to steal your chair for a quick nap. He gets along with other cats and mellow dogs.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered, his vaccines are included in the adoption fee
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats, Mellow Dogs
ADOPT EARL
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED