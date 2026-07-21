Meet Higgins

ABOUT

Male, 10 Years old, DSH, Black

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Higgins is a 10-year-old gentleman. He is neutered, up to date on shots, and microchipped. Higgins originally came into our shelter in March due to his owner losing their home and no longer being able to keep him. He was adopted in November but then surrendered back to us because they ended up getting another cat even though they were told he was supposed to be an only cat. Higgins gets along with mellow dogs but would prefer to be an only cat in the home. Higgins is sweet and would love to find his forever home.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered & Up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Mellow dogs, no cats

ADOPT HIGGINS

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED