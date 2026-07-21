Meet Higgins

ABOUT
Male, 10 Years old, DSH, Black
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Higgins is a 10-year-old gentleman. He is neutered, up to date on shots, and microchipped. Higgins originally came into our shelter in March due to his owner losing their home and no longer being able to keep him. He was adopted in November but then surrendered back to us because they ended up getting another cat even though they were told he was supposed to be an only cat. Higgins gets along with mellow dogs but would prefer to be an only cat in the home. Higgins is sweet and would love to find his forever home.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered & Up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Mellow dogs, no cats
ADOPT HIGGINS
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED