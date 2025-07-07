Meet Jesse

ABOUT

Female domestic short hair cat. About 8 years old. Tabby.

Vernon

CHARACTERISTICS

Jesse is sweet but shy.

She came in with two other cats and gets along with other cats.

She would need time to warm up to her new potential owners.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes.

HEALTH

Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other cats.

ADOPT JESSE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon