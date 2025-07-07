Meet Jesse

ABOUT
Female domestic short hair cat. About 8 years old. Tabby.
Vernon
CHARACTERISTICS
Jesse is sweet but shy.
She came in with two other cats and gets along with other cats.
She would need time to warm up to her new potential owners.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes.
HEALTH
Spayed and up-to-date on vaccines.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
other cats.
ADOPT JESSE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday and Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to noon