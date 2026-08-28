Meet Kylian

ABOUT
Male, 5 Months Old, DSH, Black & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Kylian is an approximately 5-month old male domestic short hair. He and his sibling Messi are the remaining soccer stars from their litter. Kylian is neutered and up to date on vaccines. He can be adopted with or without his brother since they are not bonded.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neutered, up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT KYLIAN
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED