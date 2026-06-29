Meet Marley

ABOUT
Female, 14 Years old, DSH, Brown Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Marley is a sweet senior that would love a quiet home to live out her senior years. She came into our shelter extremely matted and has been shaved down but the hair will grow back. Marley is spayed and up to date on vaccines. If you think you can give her the home she deserves, please contact our shelter.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed and up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Only pet
ADOPT MARLEY
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.