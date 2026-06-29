Meet Marley

ABOUT

Female, 14 Years old, DSH, Brown Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Marley is a sweet senior that would love a quiet home to live out her senior years. She came into our shelter extremely matted and has been shaved down but the hair will grow back. Marley is spayed and up to date on vaccines. If you think you can give her the home she deserves, please contact our shelter.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed and up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Only pet

ADOPT MARLEY

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.