Meet Messi

ABOUT

Male, 5 Months Old, DSH, Black & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Messi is an approximately 5-month old male domestic short hair. He and his sibling Kylian are the remaining soccer stars from their litter. Messi is neutered and up to date on vaccines. He can be adopted with or without his brother since they are not bonded.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered, up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT MESSI

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED