Meet Messi & Kane

ABOUT

Female, 12 weeks old, DSH, Black & White

Male, 12 weeks old, DSH, Black & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Messi (m) and Kane (f) are black and white domestic short hairs. These 12-week-old soccer stars are looking for their forever home team. They are both spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccines. They can be adopted together or separately.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed/Neutered, up to date on vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT MESSI & KANE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED