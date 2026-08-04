Meet Messi & Kane

ABOUT
Female, 12 weeks old, DSH, Black & White
Male, 12 weeks old, DSH, Black & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Messi (m) and Kane (f) are black and white domestic short hairs. These 12-week-old soccer stars are looking for their forever home team. They are both spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccines. They can be adopted together or separately.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed/Neutered, up to date on vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT MESSI & KANE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED