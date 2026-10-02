Meet Pancakes

ABOUT

Female, 4 Months Old, DSH, Black

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Pancakes is a 4-month old domestic short hair. She gets along with other cats. Pancakes adoption fee covers her spay, 1st rabies and 1st distemper vaccine. She is a little shy at first but when comfortable she likes to be pet. Pancakes enjoys playing with the other cats and toys.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Adoption fee covers spay, 1st rabies & 1st distemper vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats, Dogs

ADOPT PANCAKES

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED