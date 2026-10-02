Meet Pancakes

ABOUT
Female, 4 Months Old, DSH, Black
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Pancakes is a 4-month old domestic short hair. She gets along with other cats. Pancakes adoption fee covers her spay, 1st rabies and 1st distemper vaccine. She is a little shy at first but when comfortable she likes to be pet. Pancakes enjoys playing with the other cats and toys.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Adoption fee covers spay, 1st rabies & 1st distemper vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats, Dogs
ADOPT PANCAKES
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED