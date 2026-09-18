Meet Poppies & Water Lily

ABOUT
Female, 3.5 Months Old, DSH, Tabby & White
Female, 3.5 Months Old, DSH, Black & White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Poppies & Water Lily are bonded sisters that love each other very much and also love everyone they meet. These gorgeous girls are patiently waiting to find their forever home together. They love to be pet and cuddle together for naps.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Adoption fee includes spay, 1st rabies & 1st distemper vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT POPPIES & WATER LILY
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED