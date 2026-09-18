Meet Poppies & Water Lily

ABOUT

Female, 3.5 Months Old, DSH, Tabby & White

Female, 3.5 Months Old, DSH, Black & White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Poppies & Water Lily are bonded sisters that love each other very much and also love everyone they meet. These gorgeous girls are patiently waiting to find their forever home together. They love to be pet and cuddle together for naps.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Adoption fee includes spay, 1st rabies & 1st distemper vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT POPPIES & WATER LILY

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED