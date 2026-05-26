Meet Puff 2

ABOUT

Male, 5 Years old, DSH, Orange/White

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Puff 2 is a super sweet boy. He loves to be pet and will meow at you for conversations. Puff 2 loves to snuggle up in his cat bed to take naps. He may potentially be special needs because of a previous injury to his front paw.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neuter and vaccines included with adoption. Has appointment on 6/3/26

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT PUFF 2

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.