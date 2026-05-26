Meet Puff 2

ABOUT
Male, 5 Years old, DSH, Orange/White
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Puff 2 is a super sweet boy. He loves to be pet and will meow at you for conversations. Puff 2 loves to snuggle up in his cat bed to take naps. He may potentially be special needs because of a previous injury to his front paw.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Neuter and vaccines included with adoption. Has appointment on 6/3/26
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT PUFF 2
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.