Meet Sammy

ABOUT
Female, 2.4 Years Old, DSH, Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Sammy is spayed, up to date on vaccines, FIV positive, FLV negative, and microchipped. Before she arrived at our shelter, Sammy came into a rescue partner from a TNR group in Jersey City where she was found eating trash from a dumpster. She is super friendly and loves to be pet. Before she came to us, she was in a foster home with other cats and dogs. Sammy got along with everyone. Sammy does have FIV, but don’t let that discourage you! Cats with FIV can live long, happy, healthy lives with routine veterinary care. FIV is only spread through deep bite wounds, so many FIV-positive cats can live safely with other friendly, non-aggressive cats.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats, Dogs
ADOPT SAMMY
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED