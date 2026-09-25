Meet Sammy

ABOUT

Female, 2.4 Years Old, DSH, Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Sammy is spayed, up to date on vaccines, FIV positive, FLV negative, and microchipped. Before she arrived at our shelter, Sammy came into a rescue partner from a TNR group in Jersey City where she was found eating trash from a dumpster. She is super friendly and loves to be pet. Before she came to us, she was in a foster home with other cats and dogs. Sammy got along with everyone. Sammy does have FIV, but don’t let that discourage you! Cats with FIV can live long, happy, healthy lives with routine veterinary care. FIV is only spread through deep bite wounds, so many FIV-positive cats can live safely with other friendly, non-aggressive cats.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, up to date on vaccines, microchipped

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats, Dogs

ADOPT SAMMY

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED