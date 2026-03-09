$!How YMCA donors made a difference for one Sussex County family

When Karlene Antoine moved to Sussex County nearly three years ago, she was searching for more than open space and fresh air. As a single mother of four adopted children — three with special needs — she was looking for stability, support and a place where her children could truly thrive.
A neighbor mentioned the Sussex County YMCA. Antoine nearly dismissed the idea.
“I remember thinking, well, that sounds amazing, and very much not in my budget,” she said.
Still, she walked through the doors.
Instead of pressure or sales pitches, she found understanding. Staff members welcomed her, explained programs and, crucially, introduced her to financial assistance that made membership, child care and swim lessons possible.
The results have been profound.
A doctor once said her youngest son would “never be able to sit independently, walk, or even run.”
Now he can swim an entire lap on his own.
“He does not like to be touched, so their first couple of sessions were rough...There were tears, resistance, and there were moments I wondered if this would ever work.,” said Antoine. But the swim instructor, Joe, “somehow knew exactly how to meet him where he was, and gently brought the best out of him.”
At the YMCA, she continuously found staff members who saw her children as individuals – not diagnoses. Her daughters now swim 250 meters as a warm-up, and have built strength and confidence that carries beyond the pool.
“Beyond swim skills, my children’s physical abilities have improved significantly,” said Antoine. “Coordination, strength, weight-bearing capacity, all things thanks to consistent access to the aquatics program here.”
For Antoine, the YMCA didn’t just provide classes and programming. It brought a sense of community and belonging to her family when they needed it most.
“To this day,” she said, “enrolling my children here remains one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
Financial donations to the Sussex County YMCA ensure families like Antoine’s can access life-changing programs, regardless of income.
