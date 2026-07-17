$!Top 10 things to do at the New Jersey State Fair this year

For more than 80 years, the fair has offered a variety of activities, and this year’s happenings are as exciting as ever. Here are the top 10 things to look forward to: 1. Make some barnyard friends

The fair features six barns filled with hundreds of animals, from chickens and cows to alpacas and rabbits. There’s also a kid-friendly petting zoo. In addition to 4-H competitions and the horse show, attendees can watch pigs compete for a winning prize at the Hot Dog Pig Race, attend seeing-eye dog demonstrations, and visit the milking exhibit to learn how to milk a cow. 2. Watch exciting live performances and shows

The moster truck show is one of many exciting events in the Outdoor Entertainment Area.

New, exciting acts are coming to the Performing Arts Tent this year.

The fair has a long list of entertainment this year. Opening night on Friday, July 31 kicks off with opening ceremonies and a performance from the ever-popular Whiskey Crossing, a country rock band. East Coast Pro Wrestling’s “Fight at the Fair” will follow with seven exciting, family-friendly matches followed by a meet and greet with the wrestlers. Swifties can enjoy “Fearless: The Taylor Swift Experience,” an energetic tribute show featuring fan-favorite songs for the first time this year. The concert is free with admission, and has been known to sell out at other venues. Throuhout the week, fairgoers can look forward to live music from bands such as The Irish Harpers, RENO the Band, and returning favorite, The Nerds. For those looking to show off their dance moves, Whiskey Crossing’s DJ Tina Marie will host a line dancing competition Friday, August 7. The Outdoor Entertainment Area also features an exciting roundup of events this year: bull riding and barrell racing, a monster truck show, tractor pulls, the demolition derby, and more. Tickets are available for purchase. 3. See a historic horse show

It wouldn’t be the New Jersey State Fair without the annual Sussex County Horse Show. This year marks the horse show’s 90th anniversary. There are daily competitions for different classes and admission is included with fair tickets.

4. Celebrate America 250

2026 marks America’s bisesquicentennial, and the fair is ready to celebrate! America 250 themes will be found throughout the fairgrounds this year. Bakers and those with a sweet-tooth can enter the patriotic cupcake and cookie decorating contests. For history buffs, the “Meet with History” exhibits will take place Wednesday, August 5 with guests George Washington, Martha Washington, and Betsy Ross. Patriotic scarecrows can be found at the veggie show exhibit’s Founding Fathers and Founding Mothers scarecrow contest. And of course, the annual Sussex County Photo Exhibit will take place; this year’s theme is “Historic America.” 5. Learn something new



Fair attendee uses an antique corn sheller and grinder.

From antique farming equipment and museums, to live demonstrations: the fair offers so many ways to learn something new — while having fun. Daily honeybee demonstrations outside the Richards Building offer the opportunity to get a close up look at a working bee colony. A nearby booth offers local honey tastings, and hands-on beeswax crafts. In the Agriculture Area, you can learn tips and watch captivating demonstrations from talented makers: Roger the Giant Bowl Turner, Reggie the Potter, and Heartfelt Creations’ felting. And be sure to explore the North Jersey Antique Engine Shed and Snook Agricultural Museum, which feature a vast assortment of antique engines and farm equipment. 6. Ride the ferris wheel

Rides and games galore are available at the fair’s carnival. Tickets for rides are sold separately from fair admission, but special deals offer chances to save with advance tickets. Dollar Day is Friday, July 31, with all rides just $1 each. Sensory-Friendly Time is Tuesday, August 4 from 12 – 2 p.m., allowing guests with light or noise sensitivity time to enjoy a quieter carnival. A Megapass ticket includes fair admission and unlimited ride access for any one day of the fair, and must be purchased in advance. 7. Catch a circus act

Circus Incredible puts on truly “incredible” performances in the Family Entertainment Area daily at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. The show is a family favorite, featuring acrobats from the world-famous Wallenda family performing aerial, balancing and acrobatic acts guaranteed to wow audiences. 8. Discover local, museum-worthy artwork

The fair features art exhibits from Sussex County residents. Take a stroll through the Richards Building to see incredible artwork and photography made by your talented neighbors. 9. Explore greenhouses, floral arrangements and more

The Flower Show, located in the Conservatory, features horticultural and artistic displays along with gardening lectures. The vegetable show, which is in the Greenhouse, features the largest zucchini competition in the Garden State, along with other fun displays to explore, such as the Scarecrow Competition. 10. Kids, go to goat story time

Kids can gather for daily story times at one of the barns where farm-themed stories are told alongside Nigerian dwarf goats and other friendly breeds. Story times are twice daily in the Agriculture Area. Get ready for nine days of nonstop fun