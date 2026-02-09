All My Fault highlights week of live music

Friday, Feb. 13

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., celebrates its 12th anniversary with a full weekend of festivities. The music kicks off at 1:30 p.m. with Brian St. John’s acoustic rock and alternative set, followed by AC Wolves delivering a rock set at 5 p.m.

Ciro Patti entertains the dinner crowd at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, beginning at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., All My Fault rocks Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Gerry Arias performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., and Mike & Chris of Supernova share acoustic favorites at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284.

The night continues at 8 p.m. with the Dirk Quinn Duo bringing a jazz-funk flair to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, while Frank Porcelli delivers feel-good acoustic tunes at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Angry Erik’s 12th anniversary celebration rolls on at 1:30 p.m. with Jeiris Cook blending jazz, blues, and rock. Kenny & Gil take the stage at McQ’s Pub at 6 p.m., followed by Whiskey Crossing performing country hits at Skylands at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate Brian St. John’s birthday with a high-energy set at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St. at 7 p.m., or catch Big Dawg playing acoustic country, rock, and classic hits at Brick & Brew.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Keep the weekend going with a Sunday Funday acoustic afternoon featuring JP of PSXperiment at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Danny C’s February Fun continues at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with music from Lotion, plus an indoor tiki beach party, break out your best tiki wear.

Or grab the mic at Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Rd., starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Spend the evening with Felix and the Cats at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m., or head to Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m. for Ray DeLear’s mix of popular, folk, and traditional Irish songs.