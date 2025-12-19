Dolphin Riders series earns rive-star praise

Michael J. Ganas, a Vietnam veteran and long-time Vernon resident, recently released his five-book series Dolphin Riders with Seaworthy Publications, earning a five-star review from the Online Book Club for its vivid detail, immersive suspense, and emotional depth.

The series follows former Navy SEAL Jake Javolyn as he joins forces with a mysterious girl named Destiny, a pod of evolved dolphins with forelimbs and hyper-intelligence, and a growing network of allies to defend Gaia Cove, a sacred sanctuary along Haiti’s coast, from characters attempting to exploit its secrets.

Blending cinematic action, ecological mysticism and geopolitical intrigue, the series builds toward Aquaria, an enormous floating city and marine refuge created by humans and dolphins to restore planetary balance. The first book, Gaia’s Intervention, was called “unputdownable” by the Book Club, which praised the editing, visual clarity, and its readiness for screen adaptation.

Rooted in the Gaia Hypothesis, the series explores a visionary alliance between humans and evolved dolphins who construct an eco-friendly floating city capable of harvesting clean energy and nutrient-rich resources. The dolphins, telepathically linked to Destiny, act as guardians of the planet, while Jake evolves from protector of the pod to defender of Aquaria against global threats.

The narrative weaves real-world science, military strategy, and global policy debates into its speculative framework. Over the course of the saga, the protagonists confront rogue military officers, extremists, and a shadowy global cabal attempting to undermine national sovereignty, while safeguarding both human and marine life.

Set against environmental collapse and political turmoil, the series addresses freedom, ecological intelligence, and spiritual sovereignty, culminating in an explosive finale where Aquaria’s founders use their resources to uplift Haiti while fending off attacks from elite adversaries.