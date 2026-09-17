Hollywood Nights brings Bob Seger tribute to Newton Theatre

Friday, Sept. 25

Starting at 6 p.m., Brian McLoughlin brings his songs to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, while Just Some Dudes kick off their set of covers at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284.

McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, welcomes Chris Donnelly for an acoustic set at 7 p.m., and Pour Judgement takes the stage with their energy at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, features Sussex County singer-songwriter Gerry Arias for a night of originals and covers at 8 p.m., while Sydney Leigh performs her solo set at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes Hollywood Nights - The Bob Seger Experience to the stage at 8 p.m. Enjoy this special tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band; tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Close the night out at the Airport Pub, 65 County Rd 639, where Burnt Leftovers take over at 8:30 p.m..

Saturday, Sept. 26

Jake Roggenkamp starts the morning at Sparta’s Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., with his solo acoustic set at 10 a.m.

At 6 p.m., Bronwen Yoncak delights the dinner guests at the Lafayette House.

At 7 p.m., catch the full Brian St. John Band in electric at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., hear Charlie & The Sound Machine return to the Brick & Brew stage, or hear Joe Biglin at McQ’s Pub.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at Skylands with a duo set by Supernova starting at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Industry Bar + Kitchen, 6 Village Blvd., welcomes John Cain for a solo acoustic set at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Ed Tripold brings his special solo acoustic fingerpicking to Krogh’s! Expect favorites by James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, The Beatles, Jimmy Buffett, and Elvis Presley.

Later at 8 p.m., The Newton Theatre welcomes Stryper. The band returns with its 18th studio album, Throne of Thorns, bringing its signature sound after more than 40 years together. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.