The Machine brings Pink Floyd tribute to Newton Theatre

Friday, Sept. 4

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Rich Worthup for a 6 p.m. set. Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, hosts high-energy band Raw Deal at 7 p.m., while Steve Coombs offers his acoustic songs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd. Later, at 8 p.m., Ian Patrick Gallagher & William Melcher stop by Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, for a duo set going through John Prine’s legendary catalog.

Saturday, Sept. 5

At 10 a.m., Jimmy Lee brings his country favorites to Sparta’s Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave.

Later at 6 p.m., Luke Mattessich performs at the Lafayette House, while Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, hosts its Summer Saturday with The Great Fraud.

At 7 p.m., back at McQ’s Pub, Rich Meier delivers an acoustic set; Black Raddish plays a set of covers and originals spanning reggae, funk, and everything in between at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., while Mr. Philthy rocks out at Brick & Brew.

Pink Floyd fans can head to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. to catch The Machine. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Open night returns to Krogh’s, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd, welcomes Rich Ortiz for an acoustic set at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Bryan Bielanski draws on classic rock and folk influences for an intimate acoustic set.