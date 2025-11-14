Live music and holiday Events fill weekend lineup

Friday, Nov. 21

Kick off the evening with Brian McLoughlin’s solo dinner set at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15. Over at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Paul Derin (of Uncle Stump) hosts Booze & Grooves starting at 7 p.m., spinning vinyl records for a laid-back night of music and drinks.

If you’re in the mood for dancing, head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., for a Freestyle Music Party with DJ Frankie Cutlass at 7 p.m., the legendary artist, producer, and DJ will be spinning freestyle hits all night long. At the same time, Mix Tape Meltdown rocks Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, with their high-energy mix of rock favorites.

Later on, James Margolis takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, delivering an eclectic blend of blues, folk, jazz, and soul originals and covers. Rounding out the night, Yesterday, A Tribute to The Beatles performs at 8 p.m. at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., bringing their internationally acclaimed show to Sussex County with spot-on renditions of the Fab Four’s timeless hits.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Saturday starts bright and early at the Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., where Gabby Toledo performs a 10 a.m. solo set to start the morning.

In the afternoon, Gerry Arias brings his folk and blues stylings to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., for a 4 p.m. set. Later on, Nina Peterson fills the Lafayette House with her melodic pop and singer-songwriter tunes at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Black Radish Trio keeps things lively at Milk Street Distillery with an eclectic mix of reggae, blues, funk, rock, and soul. Over at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, DUG the Band returns with their signature blend of classic rock and ’90s alternative hits, while Brick & Brew hosts High Strung Band, who deliver a dynamic mix of classic and southern rock favorites for a Saturday night sing-along.

Sunday, Nov. 23

On Sunday, Brian McLoughlin brings his folk and acoustic rock repertoire to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m., while over at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, Dave & John Acoustic take the stage at 3 p.m. for a laid-back set of familiar tunes and harmonies.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 - Thanksgiving Eve

The night before Thanksgiving, promises a packed schedule of local favorites to kick off the holiday. Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series hosts a Thanksgiving Eve Party featuring OC5 at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, for a festive start to the evening.

At 4:30 p.m., Steve Coombs brings his folk, rock, alternative, and bluegrass stylings to Angry Erik Brewing. Sing your heart out at 6:30 p.m. during Karaoke Night with Ray Sikora at The Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., or head to Milk Street Distillery where the Mike Lawlor Banned returns at 7 p.m. for their annual Thanksgiving Eve Party, always a crowd favorite.

Also at 7 p.m., Parkway Anthem rocks Brick & Brew delivering an energetic set that’s sure to keep the pre-holiday spirits high.