New Jersey State Fair talent show seeks contestants

Organizers of the Sussex County Fair and Horse Show Talent Show are seeking contestants for this year’s competition, which will take place Sunday, Aug. 2, during the New Jersey State Fair.

The talent show begins at 5 p.m. and is open to performers of all ages. Applications must be submitted by July 25.

Contestants will compete in four age divisions: Children (ages 5-9), Junior (10-13), Pre-Adult (14-17) and Adult (18 and older).

The competition welcomes a variety of acts, including singers, dancers, comedians, jugglers, gymnasts and sign language performers. Each contestant will have up to five minutes to perform.

This year’s judges are John Newcomer, Ashley Spicer and Glenn Kienz, all of whom have backgrounds in music, dance or instrumental performance.

Winners in each age category will receive ribbons and cash prizes.