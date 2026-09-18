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SCCC faculty art exhibition showcases creative work

Newton. A new exhibition at Sussex County Community College showcases the diverse artistic practices of Humanities Department faculty and highlights the connection between their studio work, teaching and mentorship.

Sussex County /
| 18 Sep 2026 | 12:54
    <b>Diamond Alvarado of Hamburg looks at art.</b>
    Diamond Alvarado of Hamburg looks at art. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Prof. Jospeh Petraccoro stands next to his sculptures, Voodoorella and Humanoid Bull.</b>
    Prof. Jospeh Petraccoro stands next to his sculptures, "Voodoorella" and "Humanoid Bull." ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Prof. Michael Hughes stands next to his art, entitled Calling Doctor Howard.</b>
    Prof. Michael Hughes stands next to his art, entitled "Calling Doctor Howard." ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Sussex County Community College’s Humanities Department is showcasing the creative work of its faculty in a new Faculty Arts Exhibition.

The exhibition brings together a range of artistic practices and media, reflecting the individual interests and creative approaches of department faculty members.

Organizers said the exhibition provides students and community members with an opportunity to see the variety of artistic philosophies represented within the department.

The work also demonstrates how faculty members’ personal studio practices inform their teaching and mentorship in the classroom.

By presenting their work publicly, faculty members hope to encourage students and community members to explore different approaches to creativity and art while highlighting the role of creative practice in education.

The exhibition invites the community to engage with the work and learn more about the creative pursuits of the faculty.