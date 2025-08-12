700 walk to change face of addiction

More than 700 people took part in the 11th annual Changing the Face of Addiction Walk on Saturday, Aug. 2 in Franklin.

The event, which raised more than $61,000, was organized by the Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton with help from local partners and nonprofit organizations.

Participants gathered at the Firemen’s Memorial Park and Pavilion to walk about one mile and raise funds for the center, which helps people recover from addiction and provides education and other services.

“I thought the energy was amazing,” Michele Wolf, the center’s executive director, said in an interview after the event.

Before the walk, children danced and played with balls in the park as people helped themselves to free food and ice cream and the air was filled with chatter. A “Can You See Me Now Wall,” a series of photos of people who died from addiction, wrapped around the pavilion.

The walk was started 11 years ago by Elaine Tizzano and Mary Burns after both women lost sons to addiction. They have used it to turn their tragedy into triumph, providing a community platform to celebrate the lives of those touched by addiction.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect way to celebrate not just recovery but our community as well,” said Annmarie Schafer, the center’s director of recovery support services who retired this year.

Schafer, who began working with the center as a volunteer in 2008, then started there full time in 2012, was recognized before the walk began for more than 15 years of service.

Family experiences

Her experiences with family in long-term recovery led her to begin working with the center, she said.

Schafer stressed that although she was extremely grateful for the recognition, the walk and addiction recovery in general remain her No. 1 priority. The walk is a magical event because she’s able to reconnect with so many people with whom she has worked, she said.

One of her main priorities as director of recovery support services was to be a flexible resource for anyone affected by an addiction. One of the most fulfilling parts of the experience was having the opportunity to help “guide and support other family members who have struggled.”

A woman in Alcoholics Anonymous, who requested anonymity, took the stage and talked about her experience recovering from alcoholism. She has been in recovery for more than a decade and uses her story to help others see that they are not alone.

In an interview after the walk, she said sharing her story is beneficial for her as well. Talking about her addiction helps her understand herself more, she said.

“Sometimes showing our vulnerability is the most courageous thing that we can do.”

Alcoholics Anonymous has helped her see just how powerful her story is, she said, adding that sharing it has helped her form unique bonds with other people in the program.

To her, everyone in the program is working together, with each one intimately familiar with so many experiences that often make those struggling with addiction feel alienated.

She’s extremely grateful for the platform that the walk has given her to share her story and said she had an amazing time talking to people before and after the walk.

For recovery, you need a strong network of support to help you make the change you know you need to make, she added.

The walk has been designed to foster these networks, which is why all members of the community are welcome to participate. It is a place where the power of community can be used to support and honor those at whatever stage of their recovery as well as those who have died.

“It gives families and friends a chance to honor and remember their loved ones while also supporting others and moving forward with the future,” Wolf said.