Sussex County GOP chairman Labarbera pleads not guilty to four charges

Sussex County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph Labarbera was ordered released from Morris County Correctional Facility Monday afternoon after pleading not guilty to four charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Stillwater Township.

According to state police, troopers responded to reports of a road rage incident on Millbrook Road in Stillwater at approximately 2:18 p.m. between Labarbera, who was driving a Mercedes SUV, and an individual driving a Kia SUV with a juvenile passenger.

“Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Kia stated that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz brandished a handgun, pointed it at them, and then left the scene,” said Christopher Postorino, a state police public information officer. “There were no reported injuries to the driver of the Kia or the juvenile passenger.”

Postorino said after police identified LaBarbera, 50, of Hardwick, as the Mercedes driver, they located him at a restaurant on County Road 521 in Stillwater where he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unjustified display of a firearm, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Labarbera was represented by attorney John Paul Velez during Monday’s virtual court appearance in front of Municipal Court Judge Glenn Gavan. However, he later retained Patrick Toscano of the Toscano Law Firm, who said that Labarbera was threatened with death by an “out of control driver.”

Toscano said in a statement that Labarbera saw another vehicle with emergency flashers activated and pulled over to help.

“When he did so, that driver became irate for reasons of which only he knows, screamed uncontrollably and proceeded to threaten the Chairman with death. His actions were nothing short of bizarre,” Toscano said. “Directly in line with his military training and experience, our client, who has a concealed carry firearms permit, told the driver to calm down, and that he was legally armed.”

Toscano said the driver sped off and Labarbera called state police and waited for their arrival.

”At no time did the chairman ever unholster his weapon or point it at anyone,” he said.

Labarbera is due in Sussex County court Oct. 19 in front of Judge Janine Allen.

After being contacted about the matter by Straus News on Sunday afternoon, a joint statement from Sen. Parker Space, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, Board of County Commissioners Director Jill Space, Deputy Director Jack DeGroot, Commissioner Chris Carney, Commissioner Alan Henderson and Commissioner Dave Silverthorne was released calling on Labarbera to temporarily step aside:

“For the good of the party, we believe the chairman should focus on this serious legal and personal matter, step aside and allow the vice chair to temporarily lead the party and let the county committee make the best long-term decision.”

The vice chairman of the Sussex County Republican Committee is Billy Marotta.

Toscano said Labarbera will not resign from any position he currently holds.

”Not a chance,” he said in an email.