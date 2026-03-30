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Wantage children hunt for Easter eggs
Wantage. Wantage Township hosted an Easter egg hunt on March 28.
maria kovic
Wantage Township
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 12:19
Wantage children hunt for Easter eggs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Little Miss Wantage Annika GeBauer holds a basket.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Lilyana and Bradley Coppola of Wantage are shown before Easter egg huntig.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Grayson Flett and Matthew Cerutti, both of Wantage, get ready to hunt Easter eggs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Everett Kinney of Wantage wears a rabbit hat.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Annika GeBauer
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