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Wantage children hunt for Easter eggs

Wantage. Wantage Township hosted an Easter egg hunt on March 28.

Wantage Township /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 12:19
    <b>Wantage children hunt for Easter eggs.</b>
    Wantage children hunt for Easter eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Little Miss Wantage Annika GeBauer holds a basket.</b>
    Little Miss Wantage Annika GeBauer holds a basket. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Lilyana and Bradley Coppola of Wantage are shown before Easter egg huntig.</b>
    Lilyana and Bradley Coppola of Wantage are shown before Easter egg huntig. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Grayson Flett and Matthew Cerutti, both of Wantage, get ready to hunt Easter eggs.</b>
    Grayson Flett and Matthew Cerutti, both of Wantage, get ready to hunt Easter eggs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Everett Kinney of Wantage wears a rabbit hat.</b>
    Everett Kinney of Wantage wears a rabbit hat. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)