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Vernon hosts Easter Egg hunt

Vernon. Vernon Township hosted an Easter Egg hunt on March 28 at Maple Grange Park.

Vernon Township /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 12:07
    <b>Children hunt for Easter Eggs at Maple Grange Park in Vernon Township.</b>
    Children hunt for Easter Eggs at Maple Grange Park in Vernon Township. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Sulivia, Brooklynne, Rivia and Rachael Montena of Vernon pose for a photo.</b>
    Sulivia, Brooklynne, Rivia and Rachael Montena of Vernon pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>The Easter Bunny holds Anas Swailmyeen of Vernon.</b>
    The Easter Bunny holds Anas Swailmyeen of Vernon. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>James and Cameon Shenise of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny.</b>
    James and Cameon Shenise of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Tenley and Lexi Crane of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny.</b>
    Tenley and Lexi Crane of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)