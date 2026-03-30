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Vernon hosts Easter Egg hunt
Vernon. Vernon Township hosted an Easter Egg hunt on March 28 at Maple Grange Park.
maria kovic
Vernon Township
/
| 30 Mar 2026 | 12:07
Children hunt for Easter Eggs at Maple Grange Park in Vernon Township.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sulivia, Brooklynne, Rivia and Rachael Montena of Vernon pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The Easter Bunny holds Anas Swailmyeen of Vernon.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
James and Cameon Shenise of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Tenley and Lexi Crane of Vernon are shown with the Easter Bunny.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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