Albert G. De Roo, 93, passed away peacefully at The Valley Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

Affectionately known as “Big Al,” he stood 5’ 20” tall!

Born in Hawthorne, N.J., to the late Tunis and Katie De Roo, Albert attended Eastern Christian Academy in Prospect Park. During his high school years, he was well known for his signature underhanded foul shot on the basketball court — a skill fondly remembered by many.

Albert worked for many years as a milkman in Wyckoff. He truly enjoyed his route, forming lasting friendships along the way and becoming a familiar and welcome presence to so many families throughout the years.

He lived in Hawthorne for most of his life before moving to Vernon Township in 1986. Alongside his beloved wife, Trina, Albert volunteered with CRWRC, now known as World Renew, where he found great joy in helping others and serving those in need. Albert had a remarkable gift for building and creating. He especially loved crafting birdhouses — particularly bluebird houses — and took pride in building and gifting beautiful windmills to each of his children and many of his grandchildren. He had the rare ability to make something out of nothing. In addition, he was an avid collector of milk bottles, amassing a collection of nearly 800 over the years.A devoted member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church, Albert lived a life grounded in faith, family, and service.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Trina (Van Althuis) De Roo, in 2023.Albert is survived by his five daughters: Wanda Vogel and her husband Jerry; Linda Everett and her husband Mark; Donna De Roo; Barbra Kuipers and her husband Harold; and Brenda Cornetto and her husband Ray. He also leaves behind 24 cherished grandchildren, many great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Sharon Postma and her husband Dirk; Carol Munniksma and her husband, George; George Muller and his wife, Leona; and Gregory Muller and his wife Josephine.

A visitation for Albert will be held on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. at Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 49 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert’s memory may be made to Sussex Christian Reformed Church (www.sussexcrc.org) or to World Renew (formerly CRWRC), 8970 Byron Commerce SE, Byron Center, MI 49315-7400.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com .