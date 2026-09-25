Alonzo W. Little IV, 90, of Sussex Borough, passed away peacefully at Valley View Care Center on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

Born in Jersey City in 1936 to the late Alonzo and Gladys Little, Alonzo was raised in Springfield before moving to Lafayette in 1950.

He graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and Essex County Vocational Technical School in 1959.

Alonzo proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. Following his military service, he worked as a steamfitter for Zabransky Mechanical.

In 1964, Alonzo married Margaret Babcock in Lafayette. Together, they first made their home in Franklin before settling in Sussex Borough in 1967, where they remained and raised their family.

Alonzo was deeply involved in his community and dedicated many years to public service. He served as a councilman for many years and proudly served as Mayor of Sussex Boro for eight years. He was a past president and life member of the Sussex Kiwanis Club, a 60-year member of Kittatinny Lodge #164 Masonic Lodge, and a member of American Legion Post #213.

Alonzo will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Little; his four children, Alonzo Little V and his wife, Jennifer, Eileen Van Dyk, Thorne Little and his wife, Grace, and Trevor Little and Noelle Little; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Alonzo also leaves behind his sister, Sally Yanvary.

Alonzo will be remembered for his years of service to his country, his community, and, most importantly, his family. His presence and dedication will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cremation will be private and is under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.