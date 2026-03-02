Anna Marie Macari, 56, of Montague, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. She was the light of our lives — a devoted mother and loving wife who spent her years putting everyone else first. Born in Staten Island, N.Y., Anna lived in Guttenberg before moving to Montague in 2005. She was a fun-loving, kind soul who never hesitated to help a stranger in need. Her heart was limitless, and she spent her career dedicated to caring for people with disabilities. An animal lover at heart, she also made sure the neighborhood cats were always fed and cared for. Anna is survived by her husband, Gabriel Macari; her beloved children, Ashley, Alyssa, and Andrew; her cherished granddaughter, Athena Rose , and her sister, Lisa Marie Morando. She is also survived by her beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Patti and Anthony Alosco, Paola and Edward Lavelle, Celestino and Cathy Macari, and Mauro and Sharon Macari. She also leaves behind eight nieces and one nephew. She also leaves behind her beloved cats, whom she mothered with great affection. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home and entombment will immediately follow at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CJD Foundation in Anna’s memory: https://cjdfoundation.org/donate/

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com