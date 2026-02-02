Linda Susan Funnell passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at Newton Medical Center, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Sussex in August 1949 to the late Roy and Elise (Kinney) Rome and was a lifelong resident of Wantage Township.

Linda worked for many years in the bakery department at the Sussex A&P, where her love of baking shined through. At home she was famous for her delicious banana bread, which her family always enjoyed. Linda loved antiquing and perusing Barb’s Treasures for a special unique find. She loved traveling to Disney and seeing her favorite character, Mickey Mouse. Linda was a member of the Ladies Auxillary at the Sussex Fire Department and she loved spending time playing Bingo at the Sussex Firehouse.

Above all else, Linda made her house a warm and welcoming home filled with love. She loved cooking and took great pride in preparing wonderful meals for her family and friends. Caring for the family she and her beloved husband Stephen created was her greatest joy. Everyone was welcome in Linda’s home, and her family was truly her pride and joy.

Predeceased by her parents, Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Stephen Funnell; her cherished daughters, Dawn Pearson (Chris), April Manzo (Matt Steinman), Stephanie Shuart (Bruce), and Heidi Riker (Steve); her 13 beloved grandchildren, Christopher (Michelle), Samantha (Patrick), Stevie (Will), Joshua, Cody, Katie (Michael), Noah, Miranda (Austen), Kaelee, Hunter, Claudia, Isabella, and Maddee; and her 13 treasured great-grandchildren, Paytyn, Corbin, Ryder, Brislynn, Junior, Travis, Alivia, Parker, Sophia, Roylee, Leighvi, Mikey, and Rylee. She is also survived by her brother, Russell Rome (Brenda).

A visitation for Linda will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial immediately following at Clove Cemetery, Route 23, Wantage, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Sussex Fire Department

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.