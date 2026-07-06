Brian M. Soldano, age 72, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026 at his residence.

Born in Ridgewood to the late Peter and Reva (Grimm) Soldano, Brian made his home in Highland Lakes, where he enjoyed a life filled with family, hard work, and countless adventures.

He dedicated much of his life to the family business, Crete Concrete in Haskell, a company founded by his father, Peter Soldano, in 1948. He proudly carried on the tradition of quality workmanship and commitment to the community before passing the torch to the next generation. Today, the business continues under the ownership and operation of his son, Peter J. Soldano.

A man of many interests and talents, Brian was an avid woodworker who took great pride in creating beautiful handcrafted items. He enjoyed collecting and restoring antique hit-and-miss engines, tending to his garden, and spending time outdoors. He was also a skilled trap and skeet shooter and found great enjoyment in the sport. Brian had a deep love for the water and cherished the time he spent aboard his sailboat, sailing the Hudson River and embracing the freedom and adventure that came with it. Adventure was a defining part of his life, and one of his favorite memories was taking a family motorcycle road trip to Florida, creating stories and experiences that would be remembered for years to come.

Above all else, Brian’s greatest joy was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose love, guidance, and sense of adventure touched all who knew him. He especially treasured the time spent with his grandchildren, creating memories, sharing stories, and teaching them the values that mattered most to him.

Brian will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his craftsmanship, his adventurous spirit, and the deep love he had for his family. His legacy lives on through the family he cherished, the business he helped build, and the many lives he touched throughout the years.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia D. Soldano and his second wife, Elizabeth Soldano. Brian is survived by his sons, Peter J. Soldano and his wife, Cheryl, of Wantage and Bo Soldano of Vernon; his daughter, Susanne Soldano of Brooklyn, New York; his brother, Jack Soldano and his wife, Lori, of Florida; his sister, Jan Toms and her husband, Steve, of Florida; his step-children, Hannah and her husband, Zak, of New York, Michael and his wife, Jewl, of Pennsylvania, and Billy of New York; his grandchildren, PJ and Brian; his step-grandchildren, Viridian, Lucia, and Freya.

Friends paid their respects to the family on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services immediately followed at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.