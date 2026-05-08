Carl W. Norman, Jr., age 50, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at Newton Medical Center. Born on July 10, 1975, in Newton, Carl grew up in Greenville, New York, graduating from Minisink High School. He lived in New York State and Sussex County for most of his life. Carl had been a member of Teamsters Local Union 445 in Rock Tavern, New York and had been employed for Septic Experts in Wantage for the past few years. Carl was a man who found freedom on the open road, happiest when riding his motorcycle with the wind at his back and the world stretched out before him. That same sense of energy carried into every part of his life - from his dedication to staying fit and strong, to the countless hours he spent building, fixing, and creating with his own hands. Gifted with an instinct for craftsmanship, Carl could build just about anything he set his mind to. His home stood as a testament to that talent, filled with projects shaped by his skill and care. Among his proudest accomplishments was the “man cave” he designed and built himself—a space that reflected both his personality and his ingenuity. It wasn’t just a room; it was a retreat, a workshop, and a place where memories were made. He also had a love for entertainment and connection, bringing people together in the home theater he created, where family and friends gathered to share laughter, stories, and favorite films. Above all, Carl will be remembered as someone who lived life hands-on and full throttle—strong, capable, and always building something, whether it was a project, a space, or a moment worth remembering. Carl leaves behind a legacy of strength, creativity, and quiet determination. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Carl is survived by his parents, Carl W. Norman, Sr. and Margot J. (Carovale) Norman; his son, Caleb Norman of Wantage; his son’s mother, Kerry Andersen of New York State; his sister, Carol Norman and her fiancé Kevin Lilly of Port Jervis, New York; his dogs, Hades and the late Karma; and his cat, Mia. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends paid their respects to the family prior to the service on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.