Wilfredo Solano Sr., of Montague, N.J., passed away on April 11, 2026, at the age of 78.

Born in Puerto Rico on Oct. 12, 1947, he moved to the continental East Coast at the age of 17 and built a life marked by steady work and humble kindness.

In his early years in Puerto Rico, Wilfredo discovered boxing and went on to become a Golden Gloves Boxing champion—an accomplishment that reflected both his discipline and his deep determination.

Wilfredo devoted himself to his work and took pride in showing up, day after day, with reliability and care. He worked at Newco, Inc. in Butler, New Jersey for over 20 years before retiring. He also spent time working at Sound Motors alongside his friend, the owner, where his strong work ethic and practical know-how were valued and respected.

As an all-around handyman who could fix just about anything—from large home improvements to small car parts—Wilfredo had a gift for solving problems and a natural instinct to step in when someone needed help. He was always willing to lend a hand, whether to a close loved one or to a stranger. And even when he could not repair something himself, he would do what he could to guide others in the right direction.

He often spent his free time at Jumboland Diner in Branchville, where his good friend was the owner and Wilfredo would visit to enjoy the company of friends, and just as often to help with maintenance when needed.

Wilfredo shared more than 20 years of marriage with his late wife, Bonnie Solano, who passed away in May of 2017. He will be remembered for the steady strength of his hands, the dependability of his presence, and the kindness he extended so naturally. Through the years, he was a husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend to many—roles he carried with sincerity, steadiness, and a generous heart.

A memorial visitation was held on April 29, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. A Memorial Service took place at 4 p.m. during the visitation.

Warm memories and condolences to Wilfredo’s loved ones may be offered below.