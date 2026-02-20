Julie Ann Hardick, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Franklin to the late Arthur and Violet (Spect) Dennis, Mrs. Hardick has lived in Sussex County all of her life. She leaves behind a lifetime of quiet kindness, steady love, and simple joys. She lived her life the way she preferred-uncomplicated, generous, and full of warmth. Mrs. Hardick had been employed as a secretary at Picatinny Arsenal for 40 years before her retirement. She was known for her easy going spirit and had a way of making others feel comfortable and welcome. She never sought the spotlight, yet her presence was deeply felt by those who knew her. She believed that life did not have to be grand to be meaningful - it just had to be lived with care and sincerity. In her younger years, Mrs. Hardick was the devoted team driver for a local softball team, happily transporting players to games and practices. She cherished those seasons - the laughter in the car, the post-game conversations, and the camaraderie that came with being part of something. Supporting others brought her genuine joy. At home she found peace in the quiet art of cross-stitch. With patience and steady hands, she created pieces that reflected her gentle nature - carefully crafted, thoughtful, and made with love. Many family members and friends will treasure the beautiful works she gifted over the years, each stitch a small reminder of her time and care. She valued simple pleasures: good conversations, familiar routines, and time spent with the people she loved. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, David and Walter Dennis. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, John; her nephew, Jeffrey Dennis and his wife Nancy; her nieces, Debbie Archimbaud and her husband Robert and Kelly Dennis, and Douglas; her great nieces, Eliza Beach, and Michelle Guehne; her great nephews, Brandy Dennis, Adam Dennis, Matthew Hernandez, and David Hall; her great great nephews, Sebastian Beach and Benjamin Hall; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Dennis. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026,at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray the cost of the funeral. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.