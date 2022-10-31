Charles F. Evertz, age 73, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Complete Care at Barn Hill in Newton. Born in Newark to the late Charles and Greta (Evertz), he grew up in Maplewood and has lived in Sussex County for the past 39 years. Mr. Evertz graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood in 1967, where he ran cross country and track and received his Bachelor Degree in 1971 from Montclair State College. As a young boy, Chuck was involved with the Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout in 1963 and then was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. He loved scouts so much that he worked at BSA Camps in New Jersey/New York from 1965 to 1994. Chuck was a physical education teacher for the Vernon Schools for 39 years and retired in 2010. While he taught in Vernon, Chuck was the recipient of the Governor Teacher Award. He was also an advisor for the school’s ski club. He loved to ski and was a ski instructor at Vernon Valley Great Gorge. He was a devoted husband and father who passionately loved his family and dedicated much of his time and energy to them. Chuck coached youth soccer and baseball for the Sussex-Wantage Leagues. He was also an active member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex. Chuck was a loyal friend and maintained friendships that began in kindergarten until the present. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda (Whritenour); his son, Chris Evertz of Vernon; his sister-in-laws, Peggy Marion and Carolyn Orlich and her husband John; his brother-in-law, Mark Whritenour and his wife Fran; and his nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Todd, Lauren, Steven, Neil, Jessica, Matthew and Jennifer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Chuck’s memory to the Charles F. Evertz Scholarship Fund, c/o Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street, Sussex, NJ. 07461. Please make the check payable to Linda Evertz. In the memo section please write: Charles Evertz scholarship account. The family asks if you choose to make a donation to please do so by April 1, 2023 so all the funds will be in place for the 2023 scholarship recipient. or to Chuck Evertz Campership Fund, Troop 5, BSA c/o 44 Clinton Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com