Connie J. Podorf, age 72, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick, New York. Born in Sussex to the late Merritt and Edith “Edy”(Courtright) Decker, Connie attended Sussex Elementary School and graduated from High Point Regional High School. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education , Magna Cum Laude from William Paterson College, where she majored in early childhood education and nursery school. Connie was a member of the National Honor Society, Pi Lambda Theta. She worked in the Vernon Township School System for over thirty years. She initially started as a building aide and then became a kindergarten and elementary teacher in addition to a developmental reading and gifted and talented/school wide enrichment teacher. Connie adored children and they were her whole life. Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Fred; her sister, Marlene Decker of Sussex; her step-daughters, Jeanine Weinreb and her husband John of Milford, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Wulk and her husband Matt of Plainfield, Illinois; and her step-grandchildren, Julia, Leah, Morgan, Corey and Dylan. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage. Friends paid their respects to the family on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. May Connie dearest rest in peace and love. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Connie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com