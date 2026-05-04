Dennis G. Hemmerich, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2026, with his cherished wife and loving family at his side.

Born in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York City to the late Frederick and Kathleen Hemmerich, Dennis graduated from Boonton High School. He went on to become a successful business owner, proudly owning and operating American Mech Tech West Cooling Towers for 30 years before his retirement.

Dennis had a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. He enjoyed riding his Harley, vacationing with his wife and family, golfing, and playing cards. He was a devoted member of St. Francis de Sales RC Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Cpl. Paul B. Madden Council #5563. Dennis was also instrumental in starting the Friends of Bill W. group at St. Francis, dedicating much of his time to helping others.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his cherished wife, Janet Tussey; his sons, Travis Hemmerich, Garrett Hemmerich and his wife Cal, and Gilbert Tussey; his brother, Fred Hemmerich and his wife Gina; his sister, Mary Jo Heck and her husband Joe; his sisters-in-law, Cathryn Lawrick and Gail K. Sanson; his mother-in-law, Catherine Maiornio; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A visitation was held on Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court) A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2026, at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, with burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dennis may be made to St. Francis de Sales RC Church (www.stfrancisvernon.org) or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice (www.karenannquinlanhospice.org)