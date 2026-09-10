Dirk Peereboom, 83, of Wantage, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, at Overlook Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Dirk was born on July 11, 1943 to Kornelis and Simkje (Talma) Peereboom in Oudehorne, Netherlands. The fifth of eleven children, Dirk lived in the Netherlands until immigrating to the United States in 1962. Dirk was proud of his home country. He visited often and always made sure to tune in to Holland’s World Cup games while wearing his Holland Orange to support his team. Upon his arrival in America, Dirk faithfully served in the United States Navy. On September 1, 1973, Dirk married Anna Marie Grace Messina and the couple went on to enjoy 46 wonderful years of marriage until Anna Marie’s passing in 2020. Dirk and Anna Marie owned and operated SMP Sussex Market in Wharton, N.J., for over 40 years. God blessed Dirk with a sharp business acumen and attention to detail. Dirk used this gift to grow his business and provide well for his family, take good care of his employees, and support his church and community. He never hesitated to help a family member, neighbor, or friend in need.

Dirk had an endearing personality. When you met him, you loved him immediately. He had a way of making those around him feel special, valued and at ease. Dirk was funny, charismatic, and sincere. If you were engaged in a conversation with him, his kind eyes were focused on you and he was interested in what you had to say. He will be remembered for his sound advice, his generous spirit, and his strong work ethic. Dirk was very hard working but also loved to have fun. He was adventurous and made many wonderful memories with his family. From taking his family on vacations to Holland and the Shore, to activities like zip-lining, and sky-diving, he was happiest when those he loved were enjoying themselves. He and Anna Marie also made their family home a place to gather and a respite from the busyness of life. They hosted countless sports, school, and graduation parties at their home and loved to make others feel welcome there.

Dirk loved to travel. He especially loved a good road trip and drove all over the continental United States to visit his friends and family. He drove to Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Florida, California, and New Hampshire, enjoying the scenery and landmarks along the way. He also loved to work in his garden, read, and feed his Koi fish. Above all else in Dirk’s life was his love for his family. He always took time out of his busy schedule to support his loved ones. Dirk spent countless hours supporting his children and grandchildren at all sorts of sporting events, graduations, school plays, concerts and other events and he was proud of each one. Dirk was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother and will be deeply missed but forever remembered by those he leaves behind.

Dirk is survived by: his children, Ralph (Kelly) Francavilla, Michelle (Wade) Torppey, Carla (Tony) Bruton, and Dirk Peereboom Jr.; his grandchildren, Nick, Chelsea (Kyle), Taylor (Oliver), John (Kristina), Carla (Eric), Kairos, Anna Marie, Zoey, Snizhana (Francisco), Kristina (Alan), Olena, Leeza, Slav, Alina, Anhelina, Senya, Jenya, Arlo, Dirk, Cole and Brant; as well as nine great-grandchildren, and his dear siblings Geuvert (Geesje), Jellie (the late Theun), Homme (Ellen), Aant (Debbie), Tinie (Hein), Alle (Geri), Geert (the late Gerda) and Klaas. Dirk is further survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna Marie, his parents, and two siblings Sjoerd (Ellen) and Piet (the late Coby).

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 12, 2026, at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church (49 Unionville Ave, Sussex, NJ 07461). Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com