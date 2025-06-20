Edward Garrera Sr. of Sussex peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at his home. He was 85.

Born in Franklin to Edward and Marjory (Scarsella) Garrera, Ed lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He was a self-employed sheet rock and spackle contractor for many years before his retirement.

Ed was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wantage.

He loved his family and going on vacations to the Shore with them.

Ed was a vintage car enthusiast and collector.

He was known for his hospitality and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. Many people have been blessed to be a part of the weekly Friday pasta night hosted by him and his wife, Bonnie.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Gina Garrera Coppola, and his sister, Marjory Knop.

Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Bonnie (Dunn); his two sons, Edward Garrera Jr. of Greenville, N.Y., and David Garrera and his fiancé Rene Macaluso of Wantage; his sister, Dolores “Lolly” Van Orden of Franklin; eight grandchildren, Berry, Alisha, Heather, Anthony, Dominic, Desirea, Eddie and Giovanni; and two great-grandchildren, Eddie and Marshall.

A funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, June 24 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on PinkelFuneralHome.com